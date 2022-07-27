You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 27Article 1590782

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet Tracey Boakye's husband-to-be

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Actress Tracey Boakye and her man Actress Tracey Boakye and her man

Actress Tracey Boakye is finally off the market!

The popular movie producer is set to tie the knot with her sweetheart, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a young and fine gentleman whom she has kept a secret all this while.

On Tuesday morning, her confidant and member of the 'Mafia Gang', Afia Schwarzenegger, published the pre-wedding photos of Tracey and her man.

She congratulated her and also welcomed the man she described as her son-in-law.

"Let me officially introduce you to my son-in-law #Francey22. Congratulations Piesie @tracey_boakye," read the caption of the post sighted by GhanaWeb.

Afia, however, deleted the photos a few minutes after they were released.

As earlier reported, the actress held a black-themed bachelorette party on July 26 ahead of her big wedding, which is expected to take place in Kumasi.

Check out photos of the incoming bride and groom:















Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:





PDO/BOG

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment