Meet ShowBoi Pesewas, an artiste combining music and dance

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• ShowBoi Pesewas produced a dance album in 2019



• ShowBoi’s Yeye dance style went viral in 2018



• The artiste has released an Xmas banger titled Paparado



In an industry that is full of creativity, it’s had to come across one who is versatile at two things.



Although it may be rare, ShowBoi Pesewas combines both music and dance as a creative artiste.



Pesewas as he is popularly known started as a dancer where he founded dance crew Team Yeye before going solo to establish himself as a musician.



As a dancer, ShowBoi Pesewas inspired Team Yeye to produce Ghana’s first-ever dance album in 2019.



ShowBoi Pesewas is also the brain behind the popular Yeye dance style which went viral in 2018 and the dance that was featured in numerous dance and music videos.



The 2020 Best Dancer at the Communication Students Award, discovered his love for music after being exposed to some top stars in the industry.



ShowBoi Pesewas dedicated most of his time to learning and has finally succeeded in putting up a good piece of song.



The musician is currently set to release is his EP titled ‘The Other Side.’



Already, ShowBoi Pesewas has released his first single titled Paparado which is available on all streams.







