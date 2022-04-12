Meet Mr Eazi's fiance, Temi Otedola

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Temi announces engagement



Mr Eazi proposes to daughter of Nigerian billionaire



Temi Otedola in photos



Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, popularly known as Temi, is the daughter of Nigerian oil billionaire, Femi Otedola and Nana Otedola.



The 26-year-old actress doubles as a movie producer who has taste for fashion and all the finest things in life including designer outfits.



Temi until she got engaged to singer Mr Eazi in April this year, had dated him for over four years.



Although they kept their relationship private, Temi and Eazi from time to time, shared some memorable experiences on their social media pages.



These celebrity lovebirds have avoided any form of controversy and shown support for their projects.



Temi always shows up when it comes to the promotion of Eazi's songs.



She has been spotted at his concerts and performances. Also, Mr Eazi did his best with promoting Temi's 2020 movie, 'Citation'.



The fashion enthusiast holds a degree in History of Art from the University College, London.



Fans across the globe sent in their congratulatory messages when Temi on Sunday, April 10 broke the news of her engagement with a video that captured the 'Leg Over' crooner proposing to her with a diamond ring.



Temi's father, Mr Otedola has for years pampered her and her siblings.



In September 2020, he gifted each of his three daughters, Tolani, DJ Cuppy and Temi a Ferrari Portofino.



