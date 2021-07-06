Meet Miss David, the humble character behind Adaku of Jenifa's Dairy fame

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian actress and broadcaster, Omotunde Adebowale-David of Jenifer’s Diary speaks to MyNigeria’s Novieku Babatunde Adeola.



Jenifa’s Diary, the popular Nigerian sitcom, produced by the famous actress, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz has no doubt changed the face of comedy series in modern times. The hilarious sitcom which has become a household special for families in Nigeria, neighbouring Ghana and other African countries is laced with a talented cast of both popular and up-and-coming actors and actresses.



One character that arguably stands out for many and grabs the interest of viewers amongst the cast is Adaku played by Miss Omotunde Adebowale-David.



The character portrayed the laidback, uneducated Nigerian woman in her mid-thirties who amongst other things wants the good things in life without working for them.



In my no-holds-barred interview with Miss David, the face behind the character, she tells Novieku Babatunde Adeola who is currently based at AfricaWeb’s Accra office via Zoom that her character on the series definitely added to the fame she already had, however, it created a perception around her.



She says because the character required she had to eat than the normal, she is often asked by fans after every conversation if “she was hungry”.



Born in Lagos, Miss David is a law graduate, broadcaster, comedian, singer, and actress.



Watch the exclusive interview below:



