Meet Kennedy Agyapong’s three children who are into showbiz

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Towing a different path from their father's political ambitions, some of Kennedy Agyapong's children have ventured into the world of entertainment and showbiz, and they are making significant strides in their chosen fields.



Among his twenty-two (22) children, his eldest son, Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, along with Amanda and Christabel, have publicly revealed their keen interest in the entertainment industry. They have charted their own course, making names for themselves in various facets of showbiz.



Some of them have taken the spotlight by participating in TV shows, while others work behind the scenes, investing in music festivals, and contributing to the entertainment industry in their unique ways.



Let’s take a look at some of their accomplishments in this spectrum.



Kennedy Agyapong Jnr.



Keneth Agyapong, popularly known as 'Kennedy Agyapong Jnr', is the Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG), organizers of the annual Afrochella concert, now ‘Afrofuture’.



Afrochella is a festival designed to highlight the Afrobeats culture in the continent and to also bring together the stars on one big stage in December.







Kennedy Agyapong Jnr. is also said to be the Operations Manager of his father’s media establishment, Kencity Media.



Amanda Agyapong







Aside from working with Google as an internet-related services and products specialist, Amanda produces a reality show on YouTube titled ‘Cedi Life’.



The show, which she founded with one of her sisters, throws the spotlight on the perspectives of diasporans about Ghana’s cultures.



The 25-year-old employed the likes of KiDi, Eugy Official and others in their first episode, which went viral.



Amanda is half-Ghanaian, and half-Togolese, and she resides in the United States.



Christabel Agyapong







24-year-old Christabel Agyapong, teamed up with her sister, Amanda, as executive producers of the ‘Cedi Life’ entertainment reality show.



One of the episodes which aired on YouTube, highlights a brief synopsis of the anticipations of Ghana’s ‘Detty December’ this year.



Christabel, a marketing and advertising consultant, also disclosed on social media that she takes delight in traveling, learning about cultures, trying foods, taking pictures with animals, and relaxing on beaches around the world.







EB/BB