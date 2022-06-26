Meet Hans-Reuben Armah, the young CEO of Behans Star Ventures

Tabloid News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: Hans-Reuben Armah, Contributor

Hans-Reuben Armah, affectionately known as “Jigga” or “Jiggaman” in some social circles, is a budding young Ghanaian entrepreneur who is gradually making a name in the Electronics and Home Appliance industry.



He is the CEO of Behans Star Ventures, an all-inclusive electrical appliance retail shop in Ghana specializing in electronic gadgets and home appliances such as televisions, home theatres, audio systems, refrigerators, deep freezers, air conditioners, gas cookers, washing machines, microwaves, dishwashers etc.



Hans-Reuben is also a twitter fanatic with @JIGGGA_MAN as his handle. He was born in the Western Region of Ghana and is a product of Adisadel College where he studied business.



Hans-Reuben is an alumnus of the University of Professional Studies Accra, where he majored in Banking and Finance. He worked briefly with Standard Chartered Bank as an intern while in university.



His national service was undertaken at UT Bank (now Capital Bank) after which he gained employment at OMNI BCIS as a Client Relationship Officer.



After a few years in the banking sector, Mr. Armah realised that he had an growing passion for running a business so he quit his 9 to 5 job and decided to embark on his entrepreneurial journey.



In 2019, He was awarded a certificate for attending a Seminar on Manufacture Cooperation for China-Africa BRICS countries in China at the Academy of International Business Officials (AIBO).



Currently, his retail shop now boasts of two branches in the Greater Accra Region; one located at Madina,Rawlings Junction and the other at East Legon Hills, inside the pacific filling station.



His outlet has been endorsed by notable persons such as Akuapem Polo and Kwadwo Sheldon.



"I want Behans Star Ventures to be a household name in the country with at least two branches in each of the sixteen regions in the country," he said.