Meet Haniya - Akuapem Poloo outdoors new Muslim name

Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, now goes by the name, Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown.



The actress made this announcement on Sunday, August 14, 2022, a few days after converting to Islam.



According to her, she was praying to Allah about her new adopted name, reason it her took some time before going public with the news



According to her, she takes pride in her name.



In a video that captured her wearing a white hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women, the actress mentioned that Haniya is translated into English as "happiness, joy and laughter."



In a separate post she wrote: "Finally I have all the Quran to read and steady so it guides me see the love is too much for me and I promise no turning back so glad one of my wishes has come to pass Alhamdulillah. HANIYA is my new name.



She once again thanked her friends and family who supported and respected her decision after converting from Christianity to Islam.



Also in a Facebook post, Rahma Multimedia shared photos of Haniya Brown taking her Qur’an and teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).



