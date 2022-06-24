Meet Goddy, son of Nana Kwame Cheddar

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian internet users were left astonished when a video of Ghana International School (GIS) prom night went viral on social media.



The video was simply a display of affluence, class and designer brands by the kids of some of the richest people in Ghana.



Stealing the spotlight was Goddy, a young handsome gentleman spotted wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch estimated to cost over GHC3million.



GhanaWeb's investigations have shown that Goddy is the son of Ghanaian business mogul and real estate magnate, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Caesar, and a nephew to accomplished petroleum and real estate investor, Kwaku Ofosu Bediako.



He is the first son of three children, all boys. Although Goddy’s millionaire father occasionally posts photos of him on social media, not much is known about this kid as information about his private life is kept away from the public eye.



In the said video, Goddy was spotted wearing a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo matched with a coffee-coloured Richard Mille RM21-01 Tourbillion Aerodyne wristwatch as he walks his beautiful prom date to the event site.



Watch the video here:





GIS Prom night ???????? Mama mia… God of dbees as discussed ???????? pic.twitter.com/iWmTMRIZ2R — Emmanuel Addo (@Claudio_Vim) June 22, 2022

EAN/BOG