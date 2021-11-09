Meet Ghanaian boosting African tourism in the USA

Fashion of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Ghanaian entrepreneur Vida Agyemang is boosting tourism through her African arts and design gallery in the United State of America.



Based in Atlanta Georgia, Vida has been operating her African art shop for the past 10 years. She tells me her entrepreneurial ingenuity and desire to draw foreigners closer to Africa drove her to start her business.



“I am a person who is interested in business so when I came to Georgia and I got the opportunity to enter into business, I decided to sell something that can bring people closer to Africa. To let people know what we have in Africa and also let people cherish what we have”.



Selling from all over Africa, She tells me her clientele is mostly Whites and Black Americans, adding that the Black African mostly connect to their heritage through her wares.



“Those who are born here, the Americans, they love it. Mostly the Black Americans because they feel like they are Africa so when they come here they feel at home, they feel like I am in Africa, I want to go back home…especially when it came to the year of return, we encouraged them to come to Ghana” The owner of the African arts shop, who is serving as a Ghanaian ambassador tells MzGee in the attached conversation.