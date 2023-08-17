Meet Ghana's Pamela Chahine, the youngest rep at 2023 Miss Teen Tourism pageant

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Miss Teen Tourism World is a pageant organized to groom and raise young ladies to become future leaders who would promote national development and growth through tourism and culture, specifically by selling their countries to the world.



The 2023 edition of the competition is being held in Ghana with the grande finale slated for August 20.



It began on August 1st and features 20 contestants representing their respective countries. Among them is, Pamela Chahine, the youngest contestant in the pageant from Ghana.



Pamela Milad Chahine is Ghanaian–Lebanese born to Mr. Walid Chahine and Mrs. Tracy Chahine in the year 2009.



She began her educational journey from Saint Charbel International School and is currently with British International School for her secondary education. Pamela who is not new to beauty pageantry was crowned Queen of British International School in 2022.



Aside from being crowned a beauty queen, the 14- years old Pamela was awarded Best Student in Painting and Mathematics.



The 2023 edition marks four successful runs of the tourism-inclined beauty contest organized by Platinum Network.



In the previous edition, Calista Amoateng won the Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 in the Philippines when she represented Ghana.



EAN/SARA



SARA



