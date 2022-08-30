Meet Fresh Meddo, the newest Afro pop music sensation

Music of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

The new name that is undoubtedly morphing into a household name in Ghana is that of sensational US-based Sierra Leonean Afro pop artist Fresh Meddo.



After hitting mainstream TV with his banger titled 'Rock Modisch in 2018, everyone kept asking who this new guy was.



Before viewers and listeners could catch their breath, he again released a very catchy tune and flawless music video titled 'BETTER DAY'



'Better day', engineered by Master Plan in Nigeria and the video directed by Eshima Videos in Australia, is an inspiring and cool dance song from his newly released album titled "The Journey".



Fresh Meddo's journey to the music scene began in 2018 working underground, where he wrote his first hit single called “Rock Modisch with the official video released in 2020 and is still making airwaves.



A few months later, another single called “CONNECTION” was released. Known in real life as Mohammed Junior Kanneh Stage name, Fresh Meddo was Born in Sierra Leone, raised in Liberia and Ghana but currently lives in the USA.



Though from Sierra Leone, he lived many years in Liberia and Ghana. You may notice that from the different genres of music he does, Koloqua which is called (Liberian English), Krio which is also (pigeon English in Sierra Leone) and a little bit of Ghanaian language (Twi).



Afro pop music lovers have widely accepted his music in Ghana and beyond, he is a household name both locally and internationally.



He has featured in several musical events on both local and international musical platforms.



The sensational Afro-pop star's fantastic talent has led to a considerably good following on various social media platforms.



His recently released single which is making waves on various radio and TV stations is part of his recently released album dubbed 'The Journey.



Apart from being an independent Artist, Fresh Meddo is also a successful Businessman. The album, “THE JOURNEY” is on all digital platforms.