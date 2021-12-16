Meet Edem Farrie, the Ghanaian reporter crossing borders for the good of Africa

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

She is a reporter with GHOne TV who doubles as a fashion model and has so far shown interest in the well-being of humanity by working on stories such as the 'Impact of Covid-19 On Cancer Treatments' as well as 'Efforts Intensified to Dispel Myths around the COVID-19 Vaccine'.



Her name is Edem Farrie.



On the issue of climate change with its dire consequences affecting the globe right now, the just concluded UNFCCC-Cop 26 conference held at Glasgow proposed the cutting down of emissions to achieve net-zero by mid-century-2050, a call on global economies for less funding and cutting down of demands for fossil fuel production.



Edem Farrie took on the opportunity, traveled to Nigeria so she could interview some leaders for their views on the fate of African countries heavily reliant on exploration and exportation of oil.



On her journey to Nigerian, she interviewed Eric Osiakwan - Investor & Managing Partner of Chanzo Capital, Olumide Soyombo- Co-Founder Bluechips Technologies, Dayo Oyeniran - Engineer & CEO of DeliverAsap, Folabi Esan - Investor & Partner Adlevo Capital, Gbolade Okeowo, Private Equity Investment Professional - Kuramo Capital, Aboyeji Iyinoluwa ( Mr. E!) - Co-Founder of Future Africa & Ex Co-Founder of Flutterwave and Korla Karim - CEO- Shoreline Energy International



Her news reportage has been featured across some major news networks in Nigerian and across Africa.



