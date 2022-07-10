Meet 24-year-old cover artist OB the Guitarist who learnt to play on YouTube

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Abdallah Oblitey Tetteh popularly known as OB the Guitarist is a 24-years-old cover artist that taught himself to play the guitar by just watching tutorials on the video-sharing platform YouTube.



The University of Ghana's final-year student has been a cover artist for nearly two years but has been a lover of music since childhood when he began singing in the classroom by drumming on tables. According to him, music is what makes him complete.



In an exclusive interview with starrfm.com.gh after placing second in a social media music competition dubbed Ghana’s Next Music Star, the talented singer revealed that he does not have any classroom sessions to learn to play the guitar or to sing.



“Yeah, I am a Guitarist. I learnt to play the guitar on my own (YouTube lessons) because I am not a Christian to say I’d go to church and get someone to teach me. I am a Muslim”



When asked about the growth process of his music, he indicated that he used to love hiplife a lot but growing up his taste in that genre of music changed to pop music and highlife. He named Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kwabena Kwabena and Jojo Antwisome as some pop and highlife music artists he likes. OB also said that his vocalism has also changed enormously.



“I don’t have any role model. My day-in-day-out growth in music is my role model, so I am my own role model.”



OB is a final year student at the University of Ghana, a Post Harvest Technologist and a founder of One World, One Smile Projects (NGO).



As to how he manages his craft and school, he detailed “I don’t believe In negativity so I’d say all those lectures and tests I miss because of events, I miss them because I see a greater me as I am building the music aspect of me “



In the near future, OB The Guitarist wants to have a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City and would love to share a stage with King Promise, Chike, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Star.



Aside from being a Guitarist, the youngster wants to take cover artistry to the next level in Ghana by incorporating into cover artistry different and dynamic instruments which are not used in Ghana and ultimately own a record label.



Finally, OB wants to create a system where underground artists will be recognized and he currently hosts a session called a ‘PLAYFUL SESSION’ to give underground artists a platform.



On placing second in Ghana’s Next Star competition, he attributed his feat to his unique voice, personality, votes from fans and also the help of God.



Currently, the Agricultural Science (Post Harvest Technology major) student performs at weddings. dinners, corporate events, etc.



Ghana’s Next Music Star is being put together by some Ghanaians living in the diaspora including Joyceline Ama.