Meet 15-year-old female stage lights controller in West-Africa

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Renee Gwen Cody Katamanso is a 15-year-old stage lights controller who claims to be the first female stage lights controller in West Africa.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Renee AKA Lightness indicated that she believes she is the first female stage lights controller and has also challenged others to come out if they are.



According to Lightness, she began learning from her father during the height of the pandemic. She stated that the lockdown helped her even though her mother did not like the idea initially.



Speaking on her ambitions, Renee said; “I want it to be my profession because one day I want to manage my father’s company. So I will pause after SHS and concentrate on the business. When I make more money I’ll continue.”



Lightness is a JHS student of St Steven Anglican School. She mentioned that most of her friends often congratulate her on success and wish her well.



“I can control the LED, beam which is the moving heads, laser lights, mini beams, and any lights that can be controlled,” she said.



Moreover, Lightness is an Afrobeats artiste. She enjoys listening to Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kaakie, etc.



Watch the full interview below



