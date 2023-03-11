Meet 14-year-old Nigerian-British model making waves as Forbes’ youngest Under 30 Europe honoree

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Forbes has recently released its eighth annual Under 30 Europe list. The exclusive list recognizes the outstanding achievements of young founders, leaders, and entrepreneurs who are creating an impact and driving change in Europe.



Forbes’ eighth annual Under 30 Europe list showcases a remarkable group of young founders, leaders, and entrepreneurs, who collectively raised more than $3 billion to reshape Europe and beyond. Among these outstanding individuals is Jordan Oguntayo, a 14-year-old Nigerian-British model and the youngest person on the list.



At just 14 years old, Oguntayo is making waves in the modeling industry as one of the most successful child models in the world.



The Nigerian-British model has achieved more in his short career than most do in a lifetime, and now he’s being recognized as one of Forbes Under 30 Europe’s honorees.



His story is one of perseverance and hard work. He started his modeling career at the tender age of seven, shooting with fashion powerhouse Burberry.



Since then, he’s worked with some of the biggest names in fashion, including Dior, Calvin Klein, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Primark. He’s even walked in London Fashion Week and been a mainstay on Zara’s campaign for the past three years.



It’s not just his impressive resume that makes Oguntayo stand out.



He has also become an inspiration for children of color around the world, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.



Despite facing obstacles along the way, he continues to push himself toward his ultimate goal of becoming the most-booked child model in the world.



What success means to Jordan Oguntayo



As a young Nigerian-British model, Oguntayo has an unmatched work ethic.



He has had more than 300 shoots around the world, including in Germany, Hungary, and Amsterdam, and has traveled to Spain over 20 times for his work with Zara.



His dedication and passion for modeling have led him to achieve more in a few short years than many do in their entire careers.



However, Oguntayo’s success is not just about his own achievements. As a young Black model, he is helping to inspire children of color to reach for their dreams and achieve their goals. He wants children around the world to understand that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.



His success story is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance, as he continues to push for his goal of becoming the most-booked child model in the world.



At just 14, he is already a role model for many young people around the world, and his future looks brighter than ever.