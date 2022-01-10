Meek Mill reveals trip to Africa

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meek Mills affirms his visit to Africa



Chance the Rapper enjoys his visit to Ghana



Hollywood stars who have visited Ghana over the years



American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, widely known as ‘Meek Mill’ has disclosed his intentions to visit Africa.



Although it is unclear his sudden interest in the continent, the popular American rapper in a tweet shared on January 8, 2022 wrote;

‘I need to go to Dubai and Africa one slideeeeeeee’



Netizens have already predicted that Meek Mill might consider visiting Ghana due to the rich African heritage and the #YearofReturn initiative.



On January 5, 2021, Chance the Rapper arrived in Ghana to join his fellow American rapper Vic Mensa.



During their stay in Ghana, the two were captured living their best life and engaging in several fun activities.



One can recall that sometime in 2019, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture fed into the government’s “Year of Return”, an initiative which was launched to advocate for the return of diasporans to their roots and ancestry.



The idea saw many black Hollywood stars including Michael Jai White, Adrienne-Joi Johnson, Nicole Ari Parker, Anthony Anderson Rosario Dawson, Diggy Simmons, Anthony Anderson, Jidenna, Idris Elba, Noami Campbell and a host of many others travel down to Ghana to experience the culture.



Read Meek Mill’s tweet below



