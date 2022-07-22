You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 22Article 1588100

Medikal throws $1 notes on stripper for twerking half-naked

Medikal has shared a video of himself showering a butt-naked stripper with money on his recent visit to America.

In a video that was shared on the rapper's story on Instagram, he was spotted holding dollar notes while he watched a stripper donned in G-string twerk on her knees.

The stripper wiggled and shook her naked buttocks in front of the ‘Stubborn Academy’ artiste as he nodded his head to music playing in the background.

Zooming into the video, the rapper was again captured stepping on the money he had showered on the stripper previously.

After the video went viral, many social media users questioned his marital status.

In a post shared on Twitter by a social media user, he asked, “So is Medikal really a married man? Cos what is this?”

Another tweeted saying, “The way people dey need money wey some of these celebrity dey misuse money dey baffle me...” and a third added, “He is still a kid”

This video comes after Medikal on July 20, 2022, shared a video of himself sharing laughs and hugs with American rapper and actor, Jayden Smith, on the streets of America.

Captured with the artiste were a group of friends he was spotted cruising in an A-lister’s Range Rover and a private Benz bus.



