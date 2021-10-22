Medikal's arrest: Why brandishing a gun is a crime

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

In the last few days, there have been many high-profile arrests, especially within the entertainment industry.



From the arrest of Shatta Wale, to some three other members of his crew, to the arrest of one Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel who had prophesied that the Dancehall musician would be shot and killed, another major arrest was made yesterday.



A close friend of the embattled Dancehall artiste and fellow musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, was picked up by the police for what has been reported to have been his displaying of a weapon in a video shared on social media.



The question then has been, what does it mean to brandish a gun, and why is that a crime?



According to Section 7 of the 1972 Arms and Ammunition Act on the Control of Public Display of Arms or Ammunition, it stipulates that:



“(1) No person shall, except in accordance with the terms of a permit granted under this Decree or with the written consent of the Inspector-General of Police, publicly display any arms or ammunition (including explosives) or discharge any firearm or other weapon in any public place.



“(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), that subsection shall apply to the performance of traditional ceremonies,” it reads.



So far, Medikal has been denied a police inquiry bail.



Medikal’s arrest and detention came a few hours after the rapper showed up in court to support dancehall musician Shatta Wale who had been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court over a gunshot attack prank.



The court remanded Shatta Wale and three others suspected to have been part of the planning and execution of the feigned shooting incident – Deportee, Gangee, Nana Dope - for one week in police custody.



While Shatta Wale is facing charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic, his accomplices have been charged with abetment of crime. They have all pleaded not guilty.



