Medikal’s ‘Accra’ song played at NBA game

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Medikal’s song goes viral



ESPN airs Boston Celtics playing against Denver Nuggets



Medikal reacts to video of his song aired by ESPN



Award-winning rapper, Medikal, couldn't hold his excitement when he was tagged in a video captured during a Boston Celtics game. In the video, 'Accra' one of his recent hit songs was being played whilst cheerleaders danced to the tune.



American professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts, Boston Celtics played against Denver Nuggets in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Friday, February 11, 2022.



Unexpectedly, Medikal’s song was blasted over their Public Address (PA) system and performed by some vibrant cheerleaders who captivated the audience with a good formation dance.



Fans who flocked the stadium, TD Arena, to witness the game enjoyed the afrobeats tune which was captured by ESPN.



In a reaction video, Medikal expressed his delight after seeing his song go beyond the borders of Ghana, more importantly, an NBA game between the Celtics and Denver Nuggets.



