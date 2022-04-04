Medikal reacts to Sonnie Badu’s claim that he resembles Sister Derby’s new Boyfriend

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022
Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has asked all those who still speak about his past relationship with Sister Derby to desist from doing so.
He said it’s been years since their relationship ended and yet people still find a way to start conversations around their failed relationship.
His comments are in reaction to Sonnie Badu’s claim that he (Medikal) resembles sister Derby’s current boyfriend.
A post was shared by one of the popular blogs where Sister Derby was spotted together with her new boyfriend at his birthday party.
Rockhill Chapel founder, Sonnie Badu, who usually wades in showbiz discussions took to the comment section of that particular post and wrote;
“He looks like Medikal”.
Shortly after, Sister Derby replied with; “Wanlov looks exactly like Jesus Christ.”
Medikal who seemed unhappy about how he is usually dragged into issues related to his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, retweeted the post and wrote as a caption;
‘It’s been like how many years now? Y’all no dey fit move on? Smfh. Make my name rest small abeg.”
Prior to this development, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George in a bid to lambast Sister Derby on Twitter rubbed her failed relationship with Medikal in her face.
“Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to Medikal for me. Cheers,” Sam George’s earlier tweet read.
Sister Derby since her breakup with Medikal has been constantly hit with back-to-back questions relating to her ex-boyfriend in a series of interviews.
Deborah and Medikal dated for quite a while but broke up towards the near end of 2018.
Medikal shortly after that, confirmed his relationship with Fella Makafui who was rumoured to be the reason for his breakup with Sister Derby.
