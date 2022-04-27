Medikal learnt his rap skills from me – King Pharaoh of Akatakyie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning known in showbiz as King Pharoah of Akatakyie fame, has revealed that Medikal learnt his rap skills from him.



According to the hiplife artiste, during his era, a lot of rappers copied his style due to how unique it was, though they had the likes of Lord Kenya, VIP, others.



“Most of the rappers copied my style though there were good rappers like Lord Kenya, VIP and many others but my style was different so most of the guys copied it to better their lives,” he said.



Speaking about the new school, King Pharoah revealed that whenever he listens to Medikal he sees himself in him.



“I don’t want to mention names but someone like Medikal if I listen to his bars and comic side I see myself in him because I’m that kind of rapper and many others” he added.



In an interview on Legends hosted by Agyemang Prempeh the veteran showed interest in collaborating with Medikal in future.



The duo of Akatakyie is made up of two brothers, Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning (Kobby Culture) and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning (King Pharoah). They released their 5th album and managed to enjoy massive airplay even after almost a decade since their debut.



They came out with their maiden album Odo esisi me in 1999 which won them the Best Hiplife Song award in the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards organized in 2000. Subsequent to their first album they came out with Ghana mbaa, Odo esikyire, Yedi aba and their latest album â€œEsiâ€and these albums all had remarkable hit tracks on them.



