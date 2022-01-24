Medikal is the best artiste in Ghana - A Star asserts

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian-born UK artiste, Jamal Abbas, known by his stage name, A Star, has proclaimed AMG musician, Medikal as Ghana’s best artiste he has ever worked with.



The rapper believes Medikal is naturally gifted and is actually meant for the music industry as he can ride effortlessly on any sound presented to him.



“In Ghana, Medikal is my guy and I feel like he is the best artiste in the whole of the country. He is so talented and he can jump on anything, any sound at all. He can literally do Drill, do Afro Dance and the Azonto tracks too. He can literally fit into any kind of sound and he is so versatile,” he told Dorothy Cornelius on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush.



The Kupe singer also revealed the two have already met in London for collaboration and are set to release two hit songs.



“We’ve already been to the studio and we have cooked some big hits which will be out soon. He was actually in London about two months ago where we worked on other tracks. That was the first time I met him in London and we have two songs coming out soon,” he said.



The Afrobeat sensation who was recently featured on the YouTube campaign for the celebration of the Best British Talent is recently in Ghana and working on collaborating with Ghanaian artistes.