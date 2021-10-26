Medikal granted bail

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong aka Medikal has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court. This comes following his arrest on October 21 2021, and subsequent remand.



Lawyer for the accused pleaded that the court grant his client bail on the premise that he is a new father, a family man and is not a flight risk as he reported to the court himself



He was granted bail of 100 thousand cedis, with a surety of public service.



Background



The rapper was remanded for 5 days, by a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.



Medikal was charged with the display of arms and ammunition.



This followed similar arrests made days before.



Musician Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, together with his three friends after faking a gunshot attack.



The Shatta Movement boss was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His cohorts, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime.



They have since been granted bail.



