Medikal convicted

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal pleads guilty in court



Medikal to be sentenced soon



Medikal charged with the unlawful display of firearms



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for the unlawful public display of arms, starrfm.com.gh reports.



According to the report, Medikal was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge. Medikal had earlier pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, has subsequently sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.



Prior to this development, Medikal on January 25, 2022, asked the Circuit Court in Accra to order the police to release his gun to him.



Background



In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse. The video went viral and led to his arrest on October 21, 2021.



He was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 with one surety.