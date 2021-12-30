Medikal blesses Sarkodie’s household for helping him become a star

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

AMG Business signed musician, Medikal is full of praises for Sarkodie as he recounts how his verse on his 2015 hit single ‘Confirm’ has helped him to get to where he is today.



The award-winning rapper is one who is known to show gratitude to people who have helped him along the lines to become the top star he is today.



With 2021 coming to an end, Medikal has decided to take to social media to let the world know how grateful he is to Sarkodie.



According to Medikal in a tweet, his music career was set on a roller coaster after Sarkodie featured on his “Confirm” song and gave him a dope verse in 2015.



He added that despite giving him that verse, Sarkodie did not even charge him a penny and asked that God bless him, his wife, his manager and two adorable children.



“Bigup Sarkodie for that verse you gave me on confirm! It changed everything from 2015! You didn’t charge a penny, God bless you and your household! Tracy, Titi and MJ go forever chop blessings! Angelo too.” Medikal’s tweet reads.



