Medikal blessed me with a verse for free - Legacy Rapper

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Daryl Tetteh

Fast-rising rapper, Legacy Rapper has expressed gratitude to Medikal for blessing him with a verse on his track Kwacha and also featuring in the video without taking anything from him.



Legacy Rapper recounted how he approached the ‘Omo Ada' hitmaker on Twitter and pleaded with him to jump on one of his tracks.



“It was through Twitter that I hit him up that I wanted him to bless me with a Verse and he came through for me. He asked me to send him the song for the verse on and I did asap ”he said.



“He didn’t charge me anything, not even a pesewa, and also came through for the video shoot as well. We still connect. BigUps AMG Medikal” he added.



In an interview with Multi CDB, Legacy Rapper disclosed that he is currently promoting his new freestyle titled "Fuego" which means Fire in the Spanish language.



