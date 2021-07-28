Medikal attacked on social media for sharing semi-nude picture of Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

• Medikal posted a picture of Fella Makafui clearly revealing her backside



• The rapper has been trolled for exposing his wife’s body on social media



• Medikal is fond of flaunting his wife’s buttocks on social media



Medikal has been subjected to public backlash after he shared an almost naked picture of his wife, Fella Makafui revealing her curves and protruding backside.



In the said picture, Fella Makafui was captured in a short see-through laced outfit which clearly revealed and defined her full butt.



In what was supposed to be a picture advertising for a waist trainer, Medikal first shared the picture which has since gone viral with the caption ;



“This magic waist trainer working some magic on wifee. Contact them to get some for your girl too or tag anyone you think should get you some.”



This post has since drawn wild reactions from social media users who have heavily criticized the rapper for sharing what is only meant for public viewing.



The likes of KiDi, Reggie Rockstone, and other celebrities have also reacted to the post.



This is not the first time the rapper has flaunted his wife’s butt on social media as it can be recalled that sometime back, Medikal shared a video of himself playing with his wife’s huge buttocks in a pool.



