Medikal announces smoking, alcohol and sex break

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian Hip Life and Hip Hop artiste, Medikal, says he has stopped smoking and drinking so he can focus on production work for his next album.



Born Samuel Adu Frimpong, he tweeted, “From today, no more drinking & smoking! Dedicating my time fully to the Planning & Plotting album. Thank you.”



According to him, staying away from alcohol, and other addictive substances will eliminate distractions.



In another tweet, the Sowutuom artiste who is married to actor Fella Makafui with whom he has a daughter, claims, “Might not have sex till this album drops sha. I’m putting a lot into this. Thanks.”



In 2020, Medikal released an album called ‘The Truth.’