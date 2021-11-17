Media persons see their platforms as avenues to hurt people - Dr Kobby Mensah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Dr Kobby shares how he feels about Albert’s viral reprimand



He states media persons do not have a clue what ethics mean



He calls for NMC's intervention



A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah, has asserted that he feels scandalised by the decision by some media persons to use their platforms to get at others.



The senior lecturer who commented on Nana Aba Anamoah’s approach in reprimanding journalist Albert drew attention to his social account on Twitter when Nana Aba incited he stays in his lane.



Dr Mensah in an interview with GhanaWeb shared the approach by Nana Aba and the other judges - Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere - were not ethical.



“I am scandalised by how low people who are supposed to be in that capacity. Even demonstrate awareness, demonstrate an appreciation of ethical principles, and don’t even practice it, I will be okay. The kind of justification they have, tells you; they have no clue what it means by ethics, what it means by professional standards, and what it means by personal situations. They have no clue and this is really, really, really serious”, he highlighted.



He also added that the National Media Commission (NMC) could address and properly educate persons on the ethical gap others seek to breach or use to champion their personal ideals.



“I think the National Media Commission (NMC) is to come in to sort of address that particular gap because our media people are actually seeing their platforms as avenues to get at people who they think, have actually hurt their person. I think that is not really acceptable. If you have scores to settle you don’t do that with your platform”.



Albert, Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo have been trending since Monday after the three broadcasters, serving as judges at an auditioning scolded Albert for spewing "utter nonsense" about them on Twitter.



