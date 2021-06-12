Meaning of fabric Akufo-Addo wore for ‘Green Ghana’ tree planting event

Fashion of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Dressed to fit the occasion, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whiles taking part in the Green Ghana project held on Friday June 11, 2021, wore a local GTP cloth popularly known in the Akan language as ‘Dua kro gye nframa a ebu” or ‘Dua kro eny3 kwae.’



This connotes in the English language as 'a single plant cannot make a forest'.



The print must have been carefully picked for the occasion as it clearly depicted the ‘tree planting objective' as part of government's effort to shore up the country’s forest cover.



President Akufo-Addo’s incessant love for Ghanaian fabrics is no secret and this became evident during his addresses on measures taken to fight Coronavirus.



It can be recalled that during the President’s 21st address to the nation, he was wearing a shirt patterned with ‘ahwedepo’, the buds on a stalk of sugar cane. This was recognized as a symbol that the worst of the pandemic had passed, and life was beginning again.







Most Ghanaian fabrics have deep meanings



In Ghana, every locally made fabric is often imbued with its meaning. That tradition stretches back to centuries, through the history of kente, a popular Ghanaian woven cloth whose patterns symbolize qualities like wealth, royalty, knowledge and creativity.







For instance, the design on someone’s clothing might tell you his or her religion, preferred political party, or profession.



