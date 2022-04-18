Meagre royalties from GHAMRO doesn't scare me from doing music – Emelia Brobbey

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular actress, Emelia Brobbey has revealed that the meagre royalties being paid to musicians who are members of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) doesn’t scare her at all.



The television presenter who started doing music recently, speaking in an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM said issues about royalties aren’t a big deal for her in the meantime.



She said, “No, the meagre royalties doesn’t scare me because in everything, by all means you’d get issues that eventually will be resolved.



“It’s not a big deal for me now because I know that at the right time these issues will be solved amicably,” she said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



She added, “Musicians will be given what they are due to be given, so it’s bit by bit that are used to solve such industry matters”.



The multiple award-winning movie star revealed that there are issues also within the Ghanaian movie industry so musicians must cope with the royalties system for now.



“Even in the movie industry, we do have issues but we’re solving it bit by bit, so it’s no different from the music industry,” Emelia Brobbey told Amansan Krakye.



“What I can foresee is that eventually the royalties issues will be sorted so for now I think we have to cope with the system,” she concluded.