'Me yɛ 2 2 adwuma' - Shugatiti's controversial post

Barely a week after Shugatiti was captured kissing controversial socialite and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, the nudist has made a post, courting reactions with many wondering about the meaning of the said post.



Shugatiti shared 'Me yɛ 2 2 adwuma' on Instagram along with a picture of her looking stunning in a short red dress.



Some have argued that the post literally means "I work as a prostitute" since '2 2' is a phrase in the Twi language used to describe prostitutes.



Quite recently, Shugatiti admitted that she would gladly strip naked should she be offered $30,000.



Speaking with YouTuber, Fire Lady, the nudist also noted that she won't regret it should her children grow up to see her naked pictures all over the internet.



Talking about her life as a nudist, she stated that many Ghanaians pretend not to like her job but find some naked Hollywood stars pleasant to watch.



“They do agree with it and just hate the fact that I am the one doing it but they will go to Nicki Minaj’s page to comment on her posts, ‘Oh beautiful, oh nice’ and then to Cardi B’s page to comment the same thing.



“But you being black is a turn-off for them. They will say things like, ‘why would you do that.’ We are humans. I just think they are hypocrites. They like it but they hate to admit that they do,” she expressed.









Me y3 2 2 adwuma — shugatiti (@shugatiti1) August 4, 2022

