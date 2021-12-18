Mcbrown, Brother Sammy, Akyere Bruwaa, and other stars storm Lilwin’s school as he organizes mega speech and prize giving day

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin decided to put together a mega speech and prize-giving day for his students at Great Minds International School as they formally vacated earlier today.



The colorful ceremony was well-attended by students and their parents.



There were many fun moments during the programs as many of the students took turns to exhibit their talents when it comes to poetry recitals, dancing, singing, rapping, and many other things.



Lilwin was also surprised by Nana Ama McBrown, Brother Sammy, and Akyere Bruwaa who passed through to show him love on this important day of his school.



These stars from the videos which have been sighted online appear to be the only people from the industry who were there to support Lilwin.



Watch videos below:



