McBrown sets the records straight between herself and Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghpage

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has finally opened up on the unhealthy comparisons critics usually strike between herself and Jackie Appiah.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama Mcbrown cautioned such individuals to put an immediate end to the unnecessary comparisons adding that it’s pointless.



Midway through their conversation, Nana Ama Mcbrown stated that she is in her own league.



She also recounted how Miracle films helped her achieve her goals.



Nana Ama Mcbrown ended her submissions by stating that both she and Jackie Appiah are financially stable and that is the most important thing.



Watch the video below



