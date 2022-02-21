McBrown's 'African doll' turns 3 years old

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baby Maxine celebrates 3rd birthday



Mcbrown says she is blessed to have carried her daughter



Mother and daughter rock matching kente



The first child of popular Ghanaian actress and show host, Nana Ama McBrown, turned 3 years old on February 21, and as expected, her mother has gone all out to celebrate her.



Maxin Mawushi Mensah aka Baby Maxine, once again dazzled in several outfits for her birthday photoshoot this year.



Maxine rocked an afro and rich Ghanaian kente that was styled to fit an African Princess, but according to her mother, she is her 'African doll'.



In a post to celebrate the birthday girl, McBrown, on Monday morning, announced that she is blessed to have her daughter, adding that she is the child of a queen.



She wrote: "My African Doll is 3 @iambabymaxin. I Bless You. I Love You. God Bless You."



In a separate post that made mother and daughter in matching outfits, she wrote: "My Madam is 3 Years Old @iambabymaxin. #HerExcellency. #OhemaaBa. God Bless You. I Love You."



The 3-year-old who has an Instagram account managed by McBrown has nearly 200,000 followers.



Maxine, just like most celebrity kid, serves as a brands ambassador to several children's brands in Ghana.



