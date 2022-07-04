McBrown rocks 3 completely different looks as she returns as United Showbiz host

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown announces comeback



McBrown slays on United Showbiz



Host makes grand entry in kente



Fans of Nana Ama McBrown have been waiting for months for her return to United Showbiz due to her long break that saw some celebrities stepping in as guest hosts of the popular weekend entertainment show.



On July 2, the actress and media personality made a grand entry into her hosting duties after fans were informed of her return on television.



McBrown made a statement with her choice of outfits. She served three different looks, first kente regalia fit for a queen.



Her second and third looks were put together by Ghanaian designers, Yoli Koomson and Lauren Haute Couture, who styled her to perfection.



Her guests gave her kind compliments for the effort she put into slaying for the night.



The highlight was when the host transformed completely into two separate looks after her entry performance.



According to fans, a lot of hard work went into creating her looks, right from hair, makeup to shoes and accessories.



