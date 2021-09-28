May your soul rest well with the Lord – Nana Ama mourns Nana Ampadu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The news of Nana Ampadu’s death is quite shocking as millions of Ghanaians mourn the national asset.



Amongst these mourners is celebrated background vocalist, Nana Ama and from one legend to another, she bids him farewell.



In a Facebook post, Nana Ama honoured the esteemed deceased highlife musician with tales of their glorious journey together. She wrote, “My beginning as a background vocalist kickstarted with this man.”



Nana Ama told of all the doors he opened and the significant contribution to her career.



“Through Nana, I did the popular Top Radio jingle in 1999. Through him, I met the late Khodjo Acquai, Charles Amoah and Zapp Mallet. Evang. Nana Kwame Ampadu, May Your Soul Rest Well In The Bosom Of The Lord.”



Rest well, Nana Ampadu. Your presence may be absent, but your legacy is immortal.