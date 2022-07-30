‘May you grow to be famous and powerful like me’ - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Nakeeyat on 10th birthday

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has told talented poet, Nakeeyat, that she will grow to be a great woman like her, on the child's tenth birthday.



In a video that was shared by blogger, Zionfelix, Afia was spotted singing the ‘happy birthday' song out loud for the child star during the wedding dinner of Tracey Boakye.



Filled with so much excitement, Afia said, “This is the most talented girl in Africa, so when you see her, give her money.



“She is beautiful. May you grow to be famous and powerful like me, not like any sh*t in this country. You must be the most famous woman in Africa.



“When they see you they must bow. Nonsense must feat you. You will be rich in Jesus' name,” Afia blessed Nakeeyat.



While the comedienne sang and blessed the Talented Kidz Season 10 winner with ten Ghana cedi notes she picked from her purse, she also danced for her.



Nakeeyat beaming with smiles thanked the mother of three while donning a beautiful golden cultural attire worn mainly for prestigious Akan events.



The #Francey22 wedding which took place on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi, saw Afia dancing her way through an airport abroad announcing her coming home to attend the event.





ADA/BB