May thunder strike anyone who talks about me for trends on social media - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty has released curses on presenters and social media commentators who are fond of spreading lies to tarnish her brand as a gospel musician.



Empress who identifies herself as a secular-gospel artiste in a self-recorded video poured out her heart over the constant attack and criticisms.



"I am a secular-gospel artiste. I am an entrepreneur, music doesn't define Empress, this is where I want you people to get it. I don't depend on only music."



This comes after she received backlash from a section of the public including show host, Delay, who appeared bewildered over the gospel musician's decision to flaunt her body in a video published on her TikTok account that captured her advertising for a brand.



But reacting to the harsh comments that have been constantly directed at her, Gifty, noted that woe betides anyone who intentionally badmouths her on their channels just for trends.



"Your jealousy has transformed into witchcraft, I just don't get it. Be measured when talking about me, there are worse people in your homes. Woman, be measured, take your time. Just because of selfish gains and likes on social media, you sit on your channels to talk about people.



"Let me warn you, from today, anybody who publishes lies about me, may thunder strike you down. May the thunder of the Lord strike your home. Anyone who will take money to ridicule me on Facebook, TikTok, all in the name of likes and comments, on YouTube, Instagram or take money to disgrace Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye, let me tell you whoever you are, you better find a job if you are hungry," the unhappy singer warned.



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:









OPD/BB