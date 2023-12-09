May it never happen to you – Sonnie Badu responds to accusations of faking his recent Injury

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu has responded to critics accusing him of faking his recent injury.



According to these critics, Sonnie Badu faked his leg injury to hype his upcoming convert, ‘Sonnie Badu Live In Concert – Rhythms of Africa.’



On Saturday, November 9, 2023, the artiste took to his official Facebook page to address cynics and doubters who claimed the accident was a fallacy and put them in their place.



"To those who said I faked my injury, I pray it never happens to you, it is only by grace that I am still alive. It simply means my assignment is not done yet on earth. Instead of going down with my head, I went in with my foot and landed on my on my back.



...I opted to still stay and finish my assignment even though canceling it would have been the better option . Pls forgive me if I don’t dance like the usual, however, I promise to give my all again I mean the BADU way .. every channel in me will open up .. I want to thank my wife and children for the emotional support… you have been amazing , and to my mum and dad thank you for all you have done, wow!!! And to my team, I have no words, you all stood up and held me",….he wrote.



Badu continued, "Well, today is Dec 9th and it’s show time … we will build a new altar, GHANA GOSPEL MUSIC WILL RISE AGAIN"



Quite recently, Sonnie Badu shared the news and details of his accident. After slipping on a staircase and injuring his legs, he underwent a two-hour surgery and is now relying on crotchets.



Soon after the images went viral, some netizens suggested that he was faking it just to get attention for his concert.



The artiste also assures his die-hard fans a good show at his upcoming concert although he may not be able to give his best physically.



