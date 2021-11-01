May God upgrade us from iPhone 6 to a fat bank account - Cookie Tee prays

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

It is a new month, expectations are high, but no matter what the situation, we aim high.



With just sixty-one days to the end of the year, individuals are hoping to cross over to the New Year with enough money to cushion them through hard times.



Television presenter, Cookie Tee in her prayer to mark the first day of November 2021 has asked God to 'upgrade' the lives of His children who are looking forward to a breakthrough in this month.



"Happy new month dear ones. May God upgrade you from iPhone 6 to a fatter bank account so you can afford to buy the whole factory just for Shege reasons," her post on Twitter read.



Whether it is a financial breakthrough, admission into the school of one’s dreams or a job vacancy, Cookie intercedes on behalf of Ghanaians.



