'May God send the devil to visit you' – TT rains heavy curses on critics

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• TT has rained curses on individuals who have labelled him a beggar



• The veteran actor took to social media to solicit funds to enable him to foot his bills



• TT was criticized by some individuals for undertaking such an initiative



Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as ‘TT’ has lambasted individuals who have criticised his decision to seek public support to cater for his needs.



It can be recalled that a section of the public described the actor’s decision to solicit funds to secure his rent as embarrassing and a dent on his image.



Some even mocked him and labelled him a beggar for embarking on such an initiative



This was after Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and the Greater Accra regional minister, Mr Henry Quartey heeded to his call and provided him with some funds to enable him to foot the bills and his upkeep.



But responding to the trolls, TT said it is through no fault of his that he got struck with a disease with an expensive treatment that claimed all he had laboured for.



He has asked critics to keep their mouths shut if they don’t have anything encouraging to say to him.



TT who appears to be pained about the turn of events lost his cool and rained curses on his critics.



“If someone is going through some difficulties and you don’t know why, keep your big mouth shuts. It very annoying and painful. There are some things we call diseases. Do I invite diseases? So if at a point in life I get hit by a life threatening disease is it my fault? Disease takes away money. People build mansions but disease takes them all away. People buy cars but disease takes them all away so please know how to talk. If you don’t have anything to talk about, keep your mouth shut. I pray that to those of you who say all those stupid things, may the father send the devil to visit you, then you will know what it means to go through this,” he fumed in a viral video



Watch the video below



