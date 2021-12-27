May God punish all Coronavirus positive individuals partying and putting others at risk - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson asks God to punish those spreading COVID-19



COVID-19 positive individuals spreading the virus, Yvonne Nelson



Ghanaians advised to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols



Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has called on God to punish all reckless COVID-19 positive individuals who have failed to quarantine.



As expected, once tested positive for the deadly virus, the COVID Safety Protocols requires isolation and avoidance of public places as a means to prevent its spread.



But according to Yvonne, some inhumane individuals who can not give up partying and enjoying their festive season despite testing positive are out in public places, thereby putting persons that might come into contact with them at risk.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the award-winning actress prayed that the wrath of God visits culprits who are fast spreading the Coronavirus in Ghana.



"If you’ve tested positive for covid and you are still partying and going around people, being reckless… GOD punish you. Bye," she wrote.



The general public is hereby advised to mask up and practise social distancing as well as regular handwashing to prevent contracting the virus.



Meanwhile, Jamaica's dancehall artiste, Beenie Man has been arrested by the National Security for flouting COVID-19 Safety Protocols. According to reports, the singer failed to isolate after testing positive for Coronavirus upon his arrival in Ghana.



Read the post below:



