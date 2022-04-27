You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 27Article 1525316

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'May God judge you both' - Yul Edochie's first wife angrily reacts

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has incurred the wrath of his first and original wife, Mary Edochie, after showcasing his new child with another woman on social media.

Not only did Yul announce his new baby, but he also projected the baby’s mother as his second wife.

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife Judy Austin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” the post shared on his Instagram read.

Shortly after the post, the popular Nigerian actor has been subjected to public scrutiny with tons of social media users including celebrities lambasting him for his deeds.

It was in this light that Yul Edochie’s first wife, Mary, who obviously felt deranged by the development, took to the comment section and wrote;

“May God will judge you both.”

Her comments have since attracted over 20,000 likes and 5,000 comments from fans across social media.

Meanwhile, the popular Nigerian actor has skyrocketed to number one on Twitter trends following the development.


