May God have mercy on you - McBrown to rumour-mongers

McBrown rumoured to be pregnant



Actress breaks silence, says enough is enough



Bloggers cautioned over fake news



In a video clip that contained her responses to some rumours about her, actress Nana Ama McBrown asked God to have mercy on people fueling what she described as lies.



Having stayed off UTV's United Showbiz for five months, speculations were rife that she had given birth to twins while others suggested she had either been sacked or resigned from her post as host of the entertainment talk show.



But the actress in a video she shared on YouTube, debunked the rumours. She mentioned that she feels blessed that people would wish she has twins. However, how they assume the position as though they live with her is problematic.



“You should take it easy. If not for some loved ones, I wouldn't come out to address these issues. It's a blessing and it's beautiful to say I have given birth but how some of you going about it...



“Some people set up cameras and talk about me while others say they are the ones who bought my ticket. God should have mercy on you. God should have mercy on all of us,” she said.



The United Showbiz host, furthermore, mentioned that rumours which have been circulated by some people that she was pregnant even got her mother in the UK to call and congratulate her, but she was hit with the obvious.



“Some even had to talk about the naming ceremony. The way people are calling and are happy that they have seen my news on social media. Can you believe my mum is in the UK and when I was talking to her had to tell her that I haven't given birth?



“If I was pregnant, my baby bump pictures wouldn't stay in my achieves for so long as I did with Maxin’s. My mum wants me to give birth to a lot of children and I haven't, why spread lies?. Ghanaians have done enough,” she added.



McBrown, however, has failed to disclose why she has not been on the show for the past five months.



Her absence has led to a decision by producers of the show to have other celebrities take turns as hosts of the program.



