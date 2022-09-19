Mawuli Gavor set to marry Remy

Entertainment of Monday, 19 September 2022

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor known for his roles in Nollywood movies has released some pre-wedding photos with his girlfriend, Remy.



The lovebirds are set to tie the knots after years of dating.



In photos published by Ghanaian photographer, King Kweku Ananse, the soon-to-be couple adorned in white outfits looked loved-up in each other's embrace.



They couldn't get enough of each other in the photos that have caught the attention of many.



The popular actor known for his striking looks has kept his love relationship with Remy private until the announcement of their union.



Mawuli, known to be a lady's man who is admired by many for his looks and talent has received congratulatory messages from fans on social media as well as on African wedding blogs.



Check out the pre-wedding photos below:



































