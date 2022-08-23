Mavin Records host 'power of you' festival at KNUST despite suspension of hall-week

Music of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: Nana Asempa, Contributor

Despite the restriction on all hall week festivities on the KNUST campus, Elevate Network and Mavin Records were able to put on a fantastic concert within twenty-four hours after moving venues.



The regrettable events that occurred on the KNUST campus between Unity Hall and University Hall on the night of August 18, 2022, prompted the institution's management to cancel all Hall week celebrations with immediate effect. This sad but safe call prompted thousands of Independence Hall students to vent their disgust.



However, the organisers of the Power of You Festival, Elevate Network, did not let their investments go down the drain. The show was moved to the Ahensan Youth Centre, just a five-minute's drive from the show, and how they were able to successfully put out a solid production remains food for thought.



The students then danced and sang along to the choruses while Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon performed with local talents such as Kofi Jamar, Lord Paper, and Steeze Afrika.



The international performers who spoke to Mx24 television all expressed their delight at the show's success and how their fears were transformed into awe in just a few hours.