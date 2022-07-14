Mavin Records artistes to headline epic concert at KNUST

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Four Nigerian superstars Boy Spyce, Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon set to perform at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



History will be made at the Independence Hall of KNUST when the Mavin Records boys storm the university in an event organized by Elevate Network.



The event forms part of the annual Power of You Festival, which aims to instill entrepreneurial ideals in young people through summits, concerts, talent performances, competitions, and other activities.



The Elevate Network seeks to organize young people to assist them in realizing their desired objectives by using the Mavins Experience. The celebrations of Independence Hall Week are partnered with this year’s experience.



The event will be preceded by an entrepreneurial summit on the 19th, with a host of well-acknowledged speakers, such as John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister, Franklin Owusu Karikari, the Director for Business Support at NEIP, and many more.



The next night will be capped off with scorching performances from the Nigerian superstars and a few other well-known Ghanaian artists.



The "Overdose" hitmakers will perform their solo singles, including "feeling" by Ladipoe, "love don't cost a dime" by Magixx, "So fine" by Crayon, and "Nobody" by Boy Spyce, among others. There will also be a surprise appearance.