Maurice Ampaw dragging Afia Schwarzenegger to court for social media insults

• Maurice Ampuw to embark on crusade against social media abuse



• Afia Afia Schwarzenegger tipped to be sued



• Maurice Ampaw intends to sue A-G, Rev. Owusu Bempah and Evang. Patricia Oduro



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has served notice that he will soon be taking a series of legal actions against individuals in the country known for dashing out abuse on social media.



Speaking on Oman Channel’s Me and the Law, the private legal practitioner singled out outspoken actress, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) as one of the persons tipped in his books to be sued for social media abuse.



"I am going to institute cases to stop the social media nonsense. The police have not been able to stop the social media nonsense. I am dragging so many people who have insulted other people on social media; Afia Schwarzenegger will be part and everyone who has abused someone on social media will be sued,” he stated.



According to lawyer Maurice Ampaw, the police even though they are doing a lot to maintain law and order, cannot be left to do everything hence his decision to embark on a crusade as a human rights lawyer.



He states that Ghana’s law prescribes social media abuse and insult as a crime ought to be put to test to strengthen justice delivery.



He further hinted that he will soon institute legal action against the Attorney General, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and former fetish priestess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Okomfo Agradaa).



