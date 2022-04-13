Maureen Biniyam to perform at Resurrection Effect Concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Maureen Biniyam is billed to perform at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC), scheduled for May 1, 2022.



TREC is an annual Easter concert that brings worshippers together to celebrate the resurrection power of Christ and win more souls for the Kingdom. The event, put together by Empress Gifty, is expected to come off at the Junction Mall, Nungua.



“I am expecting a lot of healing, breakthroughs and testimonies for patrons on the night. TREC was birthed in 2019 with the first edition held on an Easter Monday. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on hold,” said Empress Gifty during the launch as she announced the performers.



They include Nigerian minister Peterson Okopi, Ghanaian legends Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Perry Lokko, Eric Jeshrun, Jack Alolome, Maureen Biniyam, among others.



Maureen grew up in a household where music played an integral role and remained a constant through both triumphs and challenges. She is married to Pastor Stephen Biniyam with four beautiful children.



The talented young star is also the music director and minister at her home church GloryLight Teaching Ministries. Maureen’s genre of music is contemporary-evangelistic gospel. Although very new to the music industry, she has proven that her talent is authentic. She was nominated by GMA-USA and adjudged winner of the US-Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year award in 2021.



Maureen’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter began when she first gave her life to Christ. After years of writing songs, the gifted songstress finally decided it was time to share her talent with the world beginning with her first single ‘Your Name’ in 2019, followed by ‘Empowered’, ‘He Reigns’, and her most recent one ‘Love is Kind’ which was released in February 2021.



Her purpose is to win lost souls, empower the body of Christ, and use her faith-filled songs to touch lives in a way that is impactful and makes Christ more visible to her listeners.



With her ministry at heart, Maureen is very critical and passionate about the songs she writes, which is revealed in the message she communicates through her lyrics.